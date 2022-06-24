R.J Haney Dinner Theatre

Date: Opening night Sunday July 3, with shows every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday evenings in July and August.

Venue: R.J Haney Heritage Village and Musuem

R.J. Haney Heritage Village & Museum is Celebrating twenty-seven years of Villains and Vittles Dinner Theatre Productions, opening night is July 3, with shows every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday evenings in July and August with a special matinee performance on Thursday, August 25th.

Written and directed by Peter Blacklock, Peter is known for his original musical scores and humorous storytelling while sharing the history of the Salmon Arm area.

Come and enjoy a home cooked dinner with all the pioneer fixings served from the Sprig of Heather restaurant and dessert will follow the play with homemade rhubarb crisp and ice cream. Adults $35, seniors $32.50, children five to twelve are $15 and children four and under are FREE.

Reservations are a must, seating is limited. Call 250-832-5243. A not-to-be-missed highlight of Salmon Arm’s summer entertainment!

More info at https://www.salmonarmmuseum.org