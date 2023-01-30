iHeartRadio

RAVEN by still hungry

Date: May 3, 2023

Venue: Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre 

$40.00 Adult
$37.00 Senior
$35.00 Student

RAVEN, charmingly honest and highly entertaining, confronts the complex topic of motherhood. Based on their own experiences as artists and mothers, the performers of the Berlin-based collective still hungry, examine the stigma surrounding the German concept "Rabenmutter" (raven mother) with courage, intelligence, and artistry. Thanks to creative support from the renowned British director Bryony Kimmings, they stage a striking, authentic world filled with stunning acrobatics, beautiful imagery, and honest humour.

Tickets HERE 

 