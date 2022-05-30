Date: Wednesday, July 5-7th

Venue: Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre

$50 per person

*includes all fees and tax

Have you ever wanted to be a rock star or be in a band rocking out with your feinds or new found friends? This is your time! No experience needed just bring olots of energy. Veteran rockers Speed Control will take you from zero to hero in just three days when you'll take to the stage bringing in the rock to Vernon

Tickets are more information available at https://www.ticketseller.ca/tickets/event/rawk-camp-with-speed-control