Date: July 1-2, 2023

Venue: Salmon Arm Fair Grounds

The Rotary Club of Salmon Arm and the Salmon Arm and Shuswap Lake Agriculture Association, in cooperation with the City of Salmon Am are hosting 3 RCMP Musical Ride performances on the Canada Day long weekend at the Salmon Arm Fair Grounds.

The RCMP Ride performances will be at 1pm on Saturday July 1st, and at 1pm and at 5pm on Sunday July 2nd.

Salmon Arm has been chosen to celebrate the 150th Anniversary of the RCMP at the Musical Ride on the Canada Day Weekend. The troop of up to 32 riders, who are all police officers, and their horses perform intricate formations and drills set to music, lasting about 30 minutes. These movements demand the utmost control, timing, and coordination.

Prices range from $10 to $20.

To get your Musical Ride tickets online go to the websites salmonarmfair.ca or salmonarmrotary.org

You can pick up tickets in person at Shuswap Tickets & Gifts at The Mall at Piccadilly.