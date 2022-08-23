Date: November 5, 2022

Venue: Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre

$40.00 Adult

$37.00 Senior

$35.00 Student

A visceral music storytelling show centred on the Battle of Vimy Ridge that probes difficult yet necessary questions about how and why we grieve. Featuring inventive musical interpretations of WWI soldier songs – which were recognized with the 2022 JUNO nomination for Best Traditional Roots Album – Ridge is a vivid, kinetic ride through history, as well as an intimate, personal examination of our connection to the past that passionately argues against the exploitation of young lives.

Tickets available at ticketseller.ca