Riding Tall and Flying High - NOHS Fundraiser 

Date: May 18, 2023

Venue: Vernon Lodge

Patricia Neil Lawton is presenting an ART SHOW and Sale in support of 'IMPORTANT FUNDING' for the North Okanagan Hospice Society.

Enjoy a buffet dinner and a night of art and entertainment by Bob King and special guest Lee Dinwoodie.

5:00PM: Happy Hour and viewing of Patricia's paintings.

6:00 to 10:00pm: Buffet Dinner followed by entertainment Featuring Bob King and special guest Lee Dinwoodie

There will be presentations and door prize draw.

Hats and boots are welcome!

$80.00 Per Person

Tickets and more info at TicketSeller.ca