Riding Tall and Flying High - NOHS Fundraiser
Riding Tall and Flying High - NOHS Fundraiser
Date: May 18, 2023
Venue: Vernon Lodge
Patricia Neil Lawton is presenting an ART SHOW and Sale in support of 'IMPORTANT FUNDING' for the North Okanagan Hospice Society.
Enjoy a buffet dinner and a night of art and entertainment by Bob King and special guest Lee Dinwoodie.
5:00PM: Happy Hour and viewing of Patricia's paintings.
6:00 to 10:00pm: Buffet Dinner followed by entertainment Featuring Bob King and special guest Lee Dinwoodie
There will be presentations and door prize draw.
Hats and boots are welcome!
$80.00 Per Person
Tickets and more info at TicketSeller.ca