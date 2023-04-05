iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
2800 - 31st Street Vernon BC V1T 5H4  -   250-545-9222  -     -   webmaster@purecountryvernon.ca
12°C
Choose your station
Youtube Instagram

static urls list

Riding Tall and Flying High - NOHS Fundraiser

23-05-18-Riding-Tall-and-Flying-High-Banner

Riding Tall and Flying High - NOHS Fundraiser 

Date: May 18, 2023

Venue: Vernon Lodge 

Patricia Neil Lawton is presenting an ART SHOW and Sale in support of 'IMPORTANT FUNDING' for the North Okanagan Hospice Society.

Enjoy a buffet dinner and a night of art and entertainment by Bob King and special guest Lee Dinwoodie.

5:00PM: Happy Hour and viewing of Patricia's paintings.
6:00 to 10:00pm: Buffet Dinner followed by entertainment Featuring Bob King and special guest Lee Dinwoodie

There will be presentations and door prize draw.

Hats and boots are welcome! 

$80.00 Per Person

Tickets and more info at TicketSeller.ca 