RJ Haney - Villians and Vittles Dinner Theatre

Date: Wednesday, Friday, Saturday during July & August

Venue: RJ Haney Heritage Vilage and Musuem

July 5 to August 27 - R.J. Haney Heritage Village & Museum is Celebrating twenty-eight years of Villains and Vittles Dinner Theatre Productions, opening night is July 5, with shows every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday evenings in July and August with a special matinee performance on Thursday, August 24th.

Come and enjoy a home cooked dinner with all the pioneer fixings served from The Spig of Heather Restaurant and dessert will follow the play with homemade rhubarb crisp and ice cream. Adults $35, seniors $32.50, children five to twelve are $15 and children four and under are FREE.

Reservations are a must, seating is limited. Call 250-832-5243. A not-to-be-missed highlight of Salmon Arm’s summer entertainment!