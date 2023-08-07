Date: August 12, 2023

Venue: Martin/Chambers Property

A fundraiser benefiting The Bridge – Beyond the Blues program

SOSJ Okanagan is excited to announce another very unique concert, set amongst an incredible vineyard with sweeping lake views. Last year featured ‘Crooning in the Vines’ and this year, it’s ‘Rockin’ in the Vines’ featuring Kelowna’s very own Jon Bos! Those fortunate enough to get a ticket will be treated to some incredible live music – for a great cause, the Beyond Blues program of The Bridge Youth & Family Services in Kelowna. This program improves overall family health and wellness by supporting mothers and families that are impacted by postpartum depression and anxiety.

For tickets vist eventbrite.ca