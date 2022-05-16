Salmon Arm Countryfest 2022

Date: July 1st 2022

Venue: Salmon Arm fairgrounds

Salmon Arm Canada Day Countryfest is a one-day outdoor (rain or shine) country music festival located in Salmon Arm, BC held on Canada Day each year. A festival event where we can gather with our friends, old and new, to enjoy a great day of fun and music! Enjoy some of Canada’s top country music stars and Shuswap sunshine! The CountryFest runs from 6pm to midnight.

Tickets and additional information available at https://www.salmonarmfair.com/countryfest or on the Facebook page