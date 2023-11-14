salvation army kettle campaign

Date: November 17 - December 23

The Salvation Army's Christmas Kettle Campaign stands as one of the largest and most recognized annual charity events in Canada. This campaign not only plays a critical role in fundraising but also significantly uplifts the Army's visibility and public awareness. Over 2,000 kettle locations spread across Canada contribute to a plethora of Salvation Army programs.

For a substantial number of Canadians, the Christmas kettles serve as their sole interaction with The Salvation Army throughout the year. Public opinion polls indicate that over half of all Salvation Army donors cite "giving to a Christmas kettle" as their main method of contributing to The Salvation Army.

The success of this campaign is largely dependent on the collaboration with numerous retail partners. The continued goodwill from these retail partnerships is of paramount importance for the ongoing success of this campaign.