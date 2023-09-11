Sam Roberts Band - The Adventures of Ben Blank Tour

Date: February 27, 2024

Catch Canadian rock sensation Sam Roberts Band in Kelowna this winter! Promoting their latest single 'Projection', the band hits Kelowna Community Theatre on February 27, 2024. Their latest music fuses introspective lyrics with their unique sound, exploring self-discovery and vulnerability. The tour, starting in Montreal on February 2, supports their upcoming album, 'The Adventures Of Ben Blank', releasing October 20. This features 9 new tracks including the recent hits “Afterlife” and “Picture of Love.” Don't miss the platinum-certified, award-winning band's dynamic performance; tickets available from September 15, 2023.

