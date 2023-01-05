Sam Smith: GLORIA The Tour

Date: August 22, 2023

Venue: Rogers Arena, Vancouver

Multi-Platinum, GRAMMY®, BRIT, Golden Globe and Oscar winning artist/songwriter Sam Smith announced, GLORIA The Tour – their first North American run since 2018. The 27-city headline outing will kick off on July 25 at FTX Arena in Miami, FL and include shows at New York City’s Madison Square Garden on August 8 and Rogers Arena in Vancouver on August 22nd, 2023. Jessie Reyez, who guests on Sam’s forthcoming album, Gloria, will be the special guest on all dates except August 4.

American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Monday, January 9, at 9:00 AM local time through Thursday, January 12, at 10:00 PM local time. An exclusive 24-hour ticket pre-sale for fans will begin on Wednesday, January 11, at 9:00 AM local time.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, January 13, at 9:00 AM local time.

Visit http://samsmithworld.com for additional details.