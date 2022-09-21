iHeartRadio

Seaton Music Apple Pie Fundraiser

Seaton Music Parents Association Apple Pie Fundraiser

Date: Orders must be placed by September 25th 

The WL Seaton Secondary Music Parents Association is bringing back a community favourite: the "Apple Pie" fundraiser!! Take and bake pies available to order until September 25th. Pies are $12 each. All of the money earned through the Apple Pie fundraiser goes directly to the students and their musical journeys.

Thanks to Ringo-En Orchards for donation of the apples. 

Pie pickup date:  October 1st 2022
Pickup location:  W.L. Seaton 

Fo more information and to place your order visit https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfwLHPvJmHQ2p1NXF42crjCoUJP-y87-N9uEFeI22ENglbeUQ/viewform 