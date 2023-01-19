iHeartRadio

Sebastian Gaskin

Sebastian-Gaskin-755-x-425

Sebastian Gaskin

Date: March 3, 2023

Venue: Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre 

Join special guest artist, the award-winning singer-songwriter Sebastian Gaskin for an intimate and soulful OnSTAGE Concert, cabaret-style, directly on the VDPAC stage! Recipient of the 2021 Western Canadian Music Award for R&B Artist of the Year and the 2021 Kevin Walters Songwriting Award, Sebastian’s emotional,stirring sound blends electronic beats with his sincere and sensual voice and lyrics are sure to bring out your softer side.

$35 All Ages. Tickets at TicketSeller.ca 

 