Shania Twain - Queen Of Me Tour

Shania Twain - Queen Of Me Tour

Date: May 2nd, May 3rd, November 14th

Venue: Rogers Arena

The Queen of Me Tour marks one of Shania Twain’s biggest tours to date with over 70 dates taking place across North America and Europe next year. This is also her first tour in nearly five years, following a highly successful residency run in Las Vegas.

Due to phenomenal demand following the wildly successful announcement of the first leg, Shania is adding 19 new fall dates to her highly anticipated tour. The tour is in support of Shania’s forthcoming album Queen of Me, out February 3, 2023

TICKETS: Tickets for the newly added dates go on sale starting Friday, December 16th at LiveNation.com.