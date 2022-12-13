iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
2800 - 31st Street Vernon BC V1T 5H4  -   250-545-9222  -     -   webmaster@purecountryvernon.ca
-2°C
Choose your station
Youtube Instagram

static urls list

Shuswap Trail Alliance Annual Party 2023

STA logo with blaze (horizontal) 72dpi

Shuswap Trail Alliance Party 2023

Date: February 3, 2023

Venue: SASCU Recreation Centre

Enjoy Live Music featuring The Legendary Lake Monsters with DJ Partico. Buffet appies and snacks, cash bar, door prizes, launchg of online auction, dispays showcasing Online Auction items and links to bid, 50/50 draw, best of shuswap trail photo footage

It'll be an evening to celebrate outstanding trail achievements througout the Shuswap last year. A time to inspire new support for 2023 projects, partnerships and community trail stewards.

TICKETS: $50 each and can be purchased at Skookum Cycle & Ski (cash or cheque only)