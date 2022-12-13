Shuswap Trail Alliance Annual Party 2023

Date: February 3, 2023

Venue: SASCU Recreation Centre

Enjoy Live Music featuring The Legendary Lake Monsters with DJ Partico. Buffet appies and snacks, cash bar, door prizes, launchg of online auction, dispays showcasing Online Auction items and links to bid, 50/50 draw, best of shuswap trail photo footage

It'll be an evening to celebrate outstanding trail achievements througout the Shuswap last year. A time to inspire new support for 2023 projects, partnerships and community trail stewards.

TICKETS: $50 each and can be purchased at Skookum Cycle & Ski (cash or cheque only)