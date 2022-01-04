Something is Rotten - Variation Hamletique

iHeartRadio

Something Is Rotten

Date: Tuesday, January 18th 2022 

Time: 7:30 PM

Cost: $50 Table for 2, $100 Table for 4, $150 Table for 6 *includes all fees and tax

Venue: Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre

Two performers in 57 minutes flat, play the tragic story of the Prince of Denmark with the help of a barbecue fork, a kettle, a rose, a ball of wool ... and chalk. This Fringe theatre performance has many twists and turns, the laughs and blood flows freely and winks to American cinema abound, from The Exorcist to the Godfather.

Tickets at https://www.ticketseller.ca/tickets/event/something-is-rotten 