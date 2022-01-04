Something is Rotten - Variation Hamletique
Date: Tuesday, January 18th 2022
Time: 7:30 PM
Cost: $50 Table for 2, $100 Table for 4, $150 Table for 6 *includes all fees and tax
Venue: Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre
Two performers in 57 minutes flat, play the tragic story of the Prince of Denmark with the help of a barbecue fork, a kettle, a rose, a ball of wool ... and chalk. This Fringe theatre performance has many twists and turns, the laughs and blood flows freely and winks to American cinema abound, from The Exorcist to the Godfather.
Tickets at https://www.ticketseller.ca/tickets/event/something-is-rotten