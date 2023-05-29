Date: Saturday, June 17

The Sunshine Festival presented by VantageOne Credit Untion returns June 17th! from 10am - 5pm. Six city blocks will be closed off to transrom 30th Ave into a vehice-free playground for both children and adults. Check out the showcasing of our downtown businesses along the sidewalk and street.

The Food Zone which consists of food trucks, picnic tables, the mainstage for bands and more!

Children's activities can be found in The Kid Zone (the 2900 block). Find Games, Music, A Reptile Show, Face Painting, Illusionist, Balloon Animals and More.

PLUS at Noon LOOK up for a special surprise.

This is a FREE event with FREE parking at all parking meters.

