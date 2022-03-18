Support for Ukraine Fundraiser - Booster Juice

Date: Tuesday, March 15th to 31st, 2022

Families in Ukraine are fleeing bombings and violence, the places they called home are being destroyed and Booster Juice wanted to take an opportunity to show their support. From Tuesday, March 15th - 31st, 2022 Booster Juice will be requesting monetary donations from customers with the entirety of the donations going to support MedAir. MedAir is a non-governmental organization with volunteers who are doing what they can to support refugees, providing urgent support on the gorund to displaced families and the communities that host them.

Booster Juice President and CEO Dale Wishewan has graciously offered to match donations up to $200,000 on behalf of Booster Juice. In addition to the fundraiser, Booster Juice will be running a one-day promtion on the Unbeetable smoothie on Wednesday, march 16th with proceeds donating to MedAir.