The 11th Annual Soiree at R.J. Haney Heritage Museum and Village

Date: Thursday, August 4th

Join R.J. Haney Heritage Village & Museum and guest Chef Spencer Moores for the 11th Annual "Soiree an Evening at Haney" on Thursday, August 4. Seating is limited to 150 very special guests. Tickets for this fundraising event are $150.00, and you will receive a $75.00 tax receipt for each ticket purchased. Don't be disappointed. Tickets to this event sell out fast.



We have partnered with Chef Spencer Moores, whose experience started mopping floors in restaurants at the age of 14 – the journey has been long and winding. The passion came under Chef Rob Clark in Vancouver, where the love and respect for our oceans were solidified. Next Stop? Becoming a butcher in the Kootenays – followed by creating and operating a few food trucks. Now he is home in the Shuswap and ready to focus on what he is really passionate about – bringing people together around food and the process it takes to get it on your table. Spencer supports those farmers of all sorts, from seeders to growers and harvesters to refiners. He is all about supporting local and eating SLOW food.



The evening will start with cocktails, outdoor games and entertainment at the Sprig of Heather restaurant in the Heritage Village. Take your picture in our Model-T Ford and share & tag R.J. Haney Heritage Village & Museum for a chance to win a prize!



Ticket holders will be treated to a feast personally prepared by Chef Spencer. Your dinner will be paired with wine donated by Ovino Winery, Sunnybrae Vineyards & Winery, Crannóg Ales, and other local wineries. So come dance under the stars! Entertaining at this elegant event are local musicians and friends to R.J. Haney Heritage Village Green Room featuring Lawren Clark and Elaine Holmes.



The Soiree supports the extraordinary projects, restorations and operations of the Heritage Village & Museum. You don't want to miss this charming evening of music, food and fun! This event has sold out every year for the past ten years. Reserve your tickets by calling the Village at 250-832-5243.



R.J. Haney Heritage Village & Museum is dedicated to preserving and telling the history of Salmon Arm and the area. It is located at 751 Highway 97B, Salmon Arm. For more information about the Soiree or other events at R.J. Haney Heritage Village, please visit our website or like our Facebook Page.