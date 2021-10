The 52nd annual Vernon Ski and Snowboard Swap

Date: November 6th

Venue: Vernon Rec Centre

Downhill, Snowboard and X-Country. New and used equipment and clothing. Great selection of Outerwear for under $125.

Consignments Friday, November 5, 3:30 to 7:00pm. Consignment tickets $2.00 each at the door. Payout Saturday November 6.

Visa, MasterCard, Debit and cash accepted

Vernon Ski Swap Event Details: http://www.vernonskiclub.ca/clubs/4618/pages/112602

Vernon Ski Swap Event Facebook Page: https://fb.me/e/1aB68KEZw