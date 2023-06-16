The Caetani Great Gatsby Splash

Date: Saturday, June 24

Enjoy the beautiful Caetani estate gardens as you are taken back to the Roaring 1920s when the Caetani family first arrived in Vernon.

Decor will feature the Great Gatsby theme and your invited to wear your best 1920s’ inspired outfit. Black and gold are the colour schemes for this event.

WHAT to Expect:

Celebrate the elegance of the 1920s at the social event of the year!

We are continuing our themed garden party in the beautiful Caetani Gardens

Live Auction returning for 2023 with selected works from some of the most established artists from the Okanagan and beyond as well as special themed packages.

Live Auction to be headed by experienced auctioneer Paul Bielby, who returns to the Splash for 2023

More information HERE