iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
2800 - 31st Street Vernon BC V1T 5H4  -   250-545-9222  -     -   webmaster@purecountry1057.ca
12°C
Choose your station
Youtube Instagram

static urls list

The Caetani Great Gatsby Splash

Gatsby-Splash-Landing-Page-Website-1024x576

The Caetani Great Gatsby Splash

Date: Saturday, June 24

Enjoy the beautiful Caetani estate gardens as you are taken back to the Roaring 1920s when the Caetani family first arrived in Vernon.

Decor will feature the Great Gatsby theme and your invited to wear your best 1920s’ inspired outfit. Black and gold are the colour schemes for this event.

WHAT to Expect:

  • Celebrate the elegance of the 1920s at the social event of the year!
  • We are continuing our themed garden party in the beautiful Caetani Gardens
  • Live Auction returning for 2023 with selected works from some of the most established artists from the Okanagan and beyond as well as special themed packages.
  • Live Auction to be headed by experienced auctioneer Paul Bielby, who returns to the Splash for 2023

More information HERE