Date: October 20, 2022

Venue: Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre

$40.00 Adult

$37.00 Senior

$35.00 Student

A ragged group of animals flee from a vicious forest fire and seek refuge in Bear’s cave. Waiting out the inferno, they reflect on their lives, their lost garden, and their impending doom. The MC hilariously played by John Millard tells jokes and stories and gives political context to the songs. This beautiful dystopian cabaret is told through songs that hang in the air amidst joyous humor in this poignant and entertaining cabaret.

Tickets available at ticketseller.ca