The Comedy Strippers
The Comic Strippers
Date: May 13, 2023
Venue: Salmar Classic Theatre
Semi-undressed. Completely unscripted. The Comic Strippers take the stage at the Salmar Classic Theatre in Salmon Arm on Saturday, May 13th. Enjoy a sexylarious evening at this touring male stripper parody and improv comedy show. Get your tickets now; limited seats available. The Comic Strippers are presented by BOUNCE 91.5. More info at TheComicStrippers.com/tourdates
