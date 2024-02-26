The Comic Stripper

Date: May 3, 2024

Get ready for a night of laughter with the acclaimed improv comedians back in action, armed with fresh acts, swift witticisms, and an even bigger repertoire of moves. Presenting a show crafted for everyone, but strictly for those who are 19+, we assure you a night full of laughter, not explicit nudity!

The Comic Strippers, a made-up male stripper troupe represented by some of Canada's finest improvisational comedians, brings you a rib-tickling improv comedy show. Their goal may be to woo you with their sexiness, but the end result is just flat-out hilarious!

These performers keep the energy high with their constant moves and interaction with the audience, bringing their humorous spin to improv sketches. Expect to see them sing, "dance", and provoke belly laughs through their performances.

With their shirts off, but their humor fully on, The Comic Strippers are poised to take your suggestions and spin them into comedy gold, creating an entirely new genre of laughter. Get set to experience a unique, semi-undressed, and completely unscripted comedy spectacle!

Tickets and more infomation at TicketSeller.ca