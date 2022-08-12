Date: Friday September 16th, 2022

Time: 7:00am

Location: Vernon and District Performng Arts Centre

$45 Adult - No Minors 19+

$40 Groups of 6 or more - Adult - No Minors 19+

The award winning improv comedians are back with a new show, more moves and even quicker wits.

A SHOW FOR ALL GENDERS… 19+ ONLY

WARNING! No extreme nudity, just extreme hilarity.

A fictitious male stripper troupe (played by a cast of some of Canada’s best improvisational comedians) performs a sexylarious improv comedy show. They try to be sexy… it just comes out funny. Constantly grooving and gyrating in between scenes they banter with the crowd and perform their hilarious twist on improv sketches. They sing, they “dance”, and they are ready to make you laugh. Semi undressed and completely unscripted, The Comic Strippers take off their shirts and take on your suggestions to create a whole new genre of comedy.

'BEST LIVE PRODUCTION' Canadian Comedy Award Winner

★★★★★ “Extremely Funny!” - UK Fringe Review

“The show is suitable for both men and women. An entertaining ride where anything goes.” – Rip It Up Magazine

"One of the most hilarious shows I've ever seen." - Vancouver Sun

www.thecomicstrippers.com

For tickets, Click HERE!