The Greater Vernon 2022 BC Winter Games
Date: March 23-26, 2023
Venue: Various
Come and cheer on the athletes at the 2022 BC Winter Games!
Friends, family, and supporters are an important part of the support system for athletes and coaches. Spectator access to venues will be in alignment with BC Games safety protocols and Interior Health event restrictions.
Currently there are no provincial restrictions on organized gatherings, events, exercise and fitness activities in BC.
Opening Ceremony
KalTire Place
Thursday, March 23, 2023
7:00 pm
