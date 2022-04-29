The Invisible - Agents of Ungentlemanly Warfare

Date: Wednesday, May 11th

Venue: Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre

$53 Adult

$50 Senior

$48 Student

*includes all fees and tax

France. 1940. After months of training and successful missions, The Invisible are sent on one of their most dangerous missions to date. Seven exceptional female operatives risk their lives to fight a dangerous war of sabotage, propaganda and espionage — breaking with decorum and defying expectations, these women achieve the impossible, helping to bring down the greatest threat of our time, only to go completely unseen. This genre-busting mash-up of historical research, film-noir, graphic novels, and musical theatre is a contemporary portrait of brave women who risked their lives to fight a dangerous war of sabotage, propaganda & espionage during WWII–only to find themselves betrayed by the very world they believed they were fighting for.

