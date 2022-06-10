The Jungle Book Theatre Camp

Date: July 18-23

Venue: Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre

Starting July 18, Montana’s Missoula Children’s Theatre will bring Rudyard Kipling’s classic The Jungle Book to life. The week-long camp runs from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily with roles for students from grades 1 – 12. All skill and experience levels are welcome.

For more than 40 years, the Missoula Children’s Theatre has visited communities from Montana to Japan. The tour team arrives in town with its set, lights, costumes, props and make-up. All that’s left is to find the cast and bring children’s classic stories and fairy tales to life.

Over five days, students will participate in a fun audition, receive their roles and rehearse the production before the final performances on Saturday, July 23 at 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

“Days of action-packed fun, laughter, music and expressions are what Missoula Children’s Theatre camps are all about,” says Kennedy. “Get ready to feel the excitement of developing theatre skills, meeting new friends who share your passion for theatre, and the thrill of performing in front of friends and family.”

Missoula Children’s Theatre Musical Theatre Camp is $130 plus $12 per ticket to the final performance of The Jungle Book. To learn more or register your child, call 250-549-SHOW (7469) or visit www.ticketseller.ca.

