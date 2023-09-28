The Patsy Cline Project

Date: October 6, 2023

Venue: Vernon Towne Theatre

Pure Country is thrilled to welcome the esteemed "Patsy Cline Project" to Vernon! It will be an extraordinary evening of classic country music Friday, October 6th at The Towne Theatre.

Canada's own country star, Lisa Brokop, will lead a remarkable tribute to the legendary Patsy Cline. Sharing timeless songs that take us back to the golden era of country music, Lisa will perform beloved Patsy Cline classics like ‘Walkin’ After Midnight’, ‘I Fall to Pieces’, ‘She’s Got You’, ‘Sweet Dreams’, and ‘Crazy’.

The show also features the ‘Hank Lives’ tribute segment, with acclaimed songwriter, Paul Jefferson, embodying the unforgettable Hank Williams Sr., the pioneering poet of Country music. Listen to your favorite Hank Williams hits such as ‘Hey Good Looking’, ‘Your Cheating Heart’, ‘Can’t Help it if I’m still in Love with You’, ‘Cold Cold Heart’, ‘I saw the Light’, and more.

Doors open at 6:30pm and the concert commences at 7:30pm. This all-ages event will also feature a wine bar open to guests 19+.

Tickets and more info HERE