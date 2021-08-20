The Raptors - Demonstrations

Date: Wednesday, August 25, 2021 - Sunday, Augusut 29, 2021

Time: 10:30 AM - 1:00 PM

Cost: $18.50 for kids & $23.75 for adults

Location: Allan Brooks Nature Centre

The Raptors will be onsite for only 5 days, Wednesday August 25 – Sunday August 29, for daily flight demonstrations in a group setting (approximately 45 mins).

The Raptors is an organization dedicated to inspiring conservation and protecting wildlife species. Demos include the raptors showing off their amazing flight skills as their handlers narrate and engage with visitors, discussing raptor ecology and conservation actions. Meet these majestic birds and learn what we can do to help them thrive in our natural world! The Raptors will be onsite for only 5 days, Wednesday August 25 – Sunday August 29, for daily flight demonstrations in a group setting (approximately 45 mins), and up-close and personal encounters (approximately 1 hour). The Raptors travel all the way from their home in Duncan BC to come to the Okanagan, so do not miss the chance to connect with them at the Allan Brooks Nature Centre.

Get your tickets now!