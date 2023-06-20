iHeartRadio

The Spaghetti Feast

Spaghetti Feast Waterside

The Spaghetti Feast

Date: Saturday, July 1st 

Venue: Waterside Vineyard and Winery 

Come Celebrate Canada Day and let Waterside Vinyard and Winery do the cooking!

5-8pm

3 seatings: 5PM, 6PM, 7PM

$25/person includes Spaghetti Dinner (spaghetti, salad, garlic toast) and one drink.

Tickets available at Eventbrite or Call Waterside for reservations.

250-838-9757 

2