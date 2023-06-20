The Spaghetti Feast
Date: Saturday, July 1st
Venue: Waterside Vineyard and Winery
Come Celebrate Canada Day and let Waterside Vinyard and Winery do the cooking!
5-8pm
3 seatings: 5PM, 6PM, 7PM
$25/person includes Spaghetti Dinner (spaghetti, salad, garlic toast) and one drink.
Tickets available at Eventbrite or Call Waterside for reservations.
250-838-9757
