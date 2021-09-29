iHeartRadio

The United Way 20th Annual North Okanagan Drive-Thru Breakfast

United Way Logo

20th Annual North Okanagan Drive-Thru Breakfast 2021

Date: October 7th 

United Way British Columbia – working with communities in BC's Interior, Lower Mainland, Central & Northern Vancouver Island, invites you to the 20th Annual North Okanagan Drive-Thru Breakfast on Thursday, October 7th from 6:30 to 9 am, at The Prestige Vernon Lodge.


This year's event, presented by Total Restoration Services - North Okanagan-Shuswap, will feature another exciting Drive-Thru experience with handouts, Tim Horton's coffee & treats, a breakfast bag packed with delicious food, plus coupons, and amazing grand prizes hidden in the bags, one of them being a Golden Ticket of $1,000 to invest with Valley First. All provincial health and safety protocols related to the ongoing pandemic will be adhered to.


This year’s goal is to fundraise $25,000. All donations stay local and will support close to 20 charities and other initiatives that serve the needs of vulnerable children, youth, families and seniors in our region.


For more details, visit northokdrivethru.com.