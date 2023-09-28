Tim Hicks - Campfire Troubadour Tour 23

Date: October 25, 2023

Venue: Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre

Pure Country enthusiastically welcomes multi-platinum artist Tim Hicks to Vernon! Famously recognized for his relatable anthems, Hicks presents the Campfire Troubadour Tour this fall, promising an intimate, stripped-down musical experience. Inspired by Canadian summer nights around a campfire, the performance features acoustic favorites and new tracks from his latest album, Campfire Troubadour Vol 2. With four Platinum, a Double Platinum, nine Gold singles, and eighteen Top 10 radio hits, Hicks is a five-time JUNO Award nominee and CCMA Award winner.

VIP upgrades are available directly from Hicks, offering a pre-show meet & greet, individual photo opportunity, an exclusive gift item, and priority for merchandise shopping. Please note, VIP upgradations do not include show tickets, which can be purchased via the "Buy Tickets" link.

Tickets and more info HERE