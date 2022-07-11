Date: Wednesday, July 13th

Tim Hortons Camp Day is back on July 13th and 100% of proceeds from hot and iced coffee support sending youth from underserved communities to Tims Camps

Starting June 29, Tims guests can start supporting Tim Hortons Foundation Camps by purchasing a Camp Day bracelet for $2 in one of four vibrant colours, or a pair of red and white camp-themed socks for $5, with net proceeds supporting Tims Camps.

Camp Day has raised over $225 million in its 30-year history and has helped Tim Hortons Foundation Camps support more than 300,000 youth between the ages of 12 to 16 through a multi-year camp-based program.

Make a one-time or monthly donation online any time at https://timscamps.com/