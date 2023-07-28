Tim McGraw - Standing Room Only Tour

Date: March 27, 2024

Venue: Rogers Arena

Produced by Live Nation, the Standing Room Only Tour will hit arenas across 30+ cities starting March 14, 2024. Grammy® Award winning singer-songwriter Carly Pearce will join the Standing Room Only Tour on all dates as direct support. “I always want to deliver the best possible concert I can for the fans,” said McGraw. “We’ve got some really special plans to make this the biggest and the best tour we’ve ever done.”

Long proven as a titan of touring across a career spanning more than three decades, theStanding Room Only Tour promises more unparalleled, high energy live shows from McGraw.

Featuring a huge production, his biggest hits, and songs from his forthcoming 17th studio album Standing Room Only, the tour promises the most fun and memories of a lifetime.



All tickets – including VIP packages – for the Standing Room Only Tour will be on sale starting August 4 at 10am local time in each market. VIP packages and experiences will include a variety of offerings – from an exclusive gift item to meeting Tim – for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Fans are encouraged to visit www.timmcgraw.com and become part of MCGRAWONE for more information.

On August 25, McGraw will release his new album Standing Room Only via Big Machine Records and McGraw Music. The album’s title track, “Standing Room Only,” is currently top 15 at

Country Radio and climbing the charts. It also marks McGraw’s 92nd career chart entry. An acoustic version of the song was released on July 14.



On Standing Room Only, fans can expect an album full of McGraw’s enduring Country sound, distinguished vocals and meaningful songs – as evidenced on previously released tracks “Hey

Whiskey,” and, most recently, “Remember Me Well,” which was released on July 21. Standing Room Only marks McGraw’s first new record since 2020’s Here On Earth, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Country Chart.



For Pearce, the Standing Room Only Tour announcement comes at an exciting time - she recently ushered in the next chapter of her musical career with her acclaimed new single “We

Don’t Fight Anymore” (feat. Chris Stapleton). With four No. 1 hits and dozens of accolades already under her belt, the 2021 CMA Female Vocalist of the Year and 2022 ACM Awards Female Artist of the Year is showing no signs of slowing down. With her latest release receiving high praise from fans and critics alike, she continues to resonate with her honest lyrics and timeless musicality

For ticket vist ticketmaster.ca