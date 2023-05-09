Timeless Tradition of High Tea at R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum

Date: May 28, 2023

Venue: R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum

Celebrate the arrival of spring at the 12th Annual High Tea at R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum on Sunday, May 28, from 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm. Enjoy an afternoon of antics, music, entertainment, tea and treats with a playful twist - all set in the beautiful Heritage Village.

Tickets for High Tea are $32.00 and include your admission to the Village. You can purchase tickets by calling 250-832-5243 or visiting R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum located at 751 – Highway 97 B. Seating is limited. Don't be disappointed. Purchase your tickets early for this popular spring event!

The Sprig of Heather restaurant has created a special menu with freshly prepared finger sandwiches, scones, and various homemade cakes and treats, paired with specialty teas.

For more information on what's happening at R.J. Haney Heritage Village & Museum, including

admission costs, hours of operation and daily activities, visit their website, www.salmonarmmuseum.org.

A visit to the Village from May to September is well worth the trip!

