Date: December 25, 2023

Venue: St James School Hall

Rejoice as "Together for Christmas Event" makes a return at James School after its 2020 pause. Ensuring no one feels alone on Christmas, this event, spearheaded by Sheila Monroe and her team, begins at 3 p.m. on Christmas Day with a hearty dinner served at 4 p.m. The lineup includes table games, crafts, door prizes, festive entertainment, and even a Santa visit.

An impressive feast for 500, with turkey, ham and all the trimmings awaits. A testament to community cooperation, the event gains support from Butcher Boys, SilverStar Mountain Resort, Maple Leaf Foods, Buy Low, and Bellman Specialty Produce. The day concludes by 6 p.m., guaranteeing a memorable Christmas experience.

Volunteers for preparation, the event day, and clean-up are welcome. Please call or text 250-241-9994 if interested. Committee member Gwen Barker expresses gratitude to the inclusive community of Vernon for making this event possible.