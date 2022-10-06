Date: October 14

Venue: Salmar Classic Theatre

Time: 7:00 pm

Are you ready to be Entertained? The Video Media Show is synced up to the Live Music Performance by TOTALLY TOM PETTY!! It's gonna be SO AWESOME!!!This is only a 285 seater theater so get your tickets now!!

Phil Dunget portrays Totally Tom Petty, and after years of experience with many show bands and tribute bands, Phil has definitely found the best of his musical career, sliding comfortably into the shoes of the great icon. Over the past 8 years Phil has been winning over and exciting crowds playing in casinos, large festivals, theaters and other ticketed events across Canada and the US, and namely Las Vegas.z.

Tickers at $24.89 online at EventBrite