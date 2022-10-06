iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
2800 - 31st Street Vernon BC V1T 5H4  -   250-545-9222  -     -   webmaster@purecountryvernon.ca
19°C
Choose your station
Youtube Instagram

static urls list

Totally Tom Petty

Totally Tom Petty Banner

Totally Tom Petty Show

Date: October 14

Venue: Salmar Classic Theatre 

Time: 7:00 pm 

Are you ready to be Entertained? The Video Media Show is synced up to the Live Music Performance by TOTALLY TOM PETTY!! It's gonna be SO AWESOME!!!This is only a 285 seater theater so get your tickets now!!

Phil Dunget portrays Totally Tom Petty, and after years of experience with many show bands and tribute bands, Phil has definitely found the best of his musical career, sliding comfortably into the shoes of the great icon. Over the past 8 years Phil has been winning over and exciting crowds playing in casinos, large festivals, theaters and other ticketed events across Canada and the US, and namely Las Vegas.z.

Tickers at $24.89 online at EventBrite 