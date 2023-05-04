Turning the Page: Literacy Skills for Families

Date: May 17th, 2023

Do you struggle to get your kids to read? Has your child fallen behind with reading because of the pandemic? Are you unsure of how to help your child with reading! You are not alone!

Join NOYFSS and the Literacy Society of the North Okanagan for Turning the Page: A literacy skills workshop for parents, guardians, grandparents and caregivers interested in learning ways they can support young readers. Kids age 6-12 can also participate in this workshop, with separate fun reading activities just for kids!

Caregiver participants will learn skills and tools just in time for summer that will encourage a love of reading at home, boost reading abilities and create healthy reading routines. This workshop will also teach easy games and strategies to keep reading fun for both adults and kids.

This workshop is best suited for caregivers with kids in elementary school – Grade K-7 and kids aged 6-12.

This class is the first in our Family First Workshop Series. Stay tuned for more free parenting workshops coming soon!

This is a free workshop but participants must pre-register as space is limited.

More info at noyfss.org