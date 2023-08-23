Valleywide Business Expo

Date: September 14, 2023

Time: 4:30pm

Location: Swalwell Park

Experience the valley's largest business expo. Businesses from Armstrong to Penticton are uniting for a one-day expo to showcase their goods and services. This event is a golden opportunity to make connections and build community. Essential for anyone who doesn't want to miss out on incredible opportunities! For more information and details, reach out to the local Chamber of Commerce.

The event will take place at Swalwell Park, located at 10050 Bottom Wood Lake Rd, Lake Country, BC V4V 1S7, CA. The expo is scheduled to start at 04:30 pm PDT and will conclude at 07:00 pm PDT on Thursday, September 14, 2023. Don't miss the chance to be a part of this extraordinary event!

