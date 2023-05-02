iHeartRadio

Vernon Comic Con

vernon comic con

Vernon Comic Con

Date: May 6

Venue: Vernon Lodge

Vernon’s Pure Country is proud to support Vernon Comic Con

 

Saturday May 6th from 10am until 5pm at the Vernon Lodge

Vernon Comic Con is a family friendly pop culture convention for comics, gaming, sci-fi, literature, tv, movies, cosplay, card and so much more.

Only $5 and kids 12 and under get in for free.PLUS, you can win Free Vernon Comic Con T-shirts and passes to the Comic Con after party that day. Free parking in Vernon Lodge parking lot AND all parking meters downtown

For more information visit Vernon Comic Con Facebook Page 