Date: May 4th, 2024

Venue: Vernon Rec Centre

Get ready, North Okanagan! Vernon Comic Con is coming to town! Join us for the grandest gathering of collectors and fans in our local community.

Comic Con levelled up this year, moving to a larger venue at the Vernon Rec Centre. Be prepared for a day filled with the things we love most: comics, games, cards, and so much more!

Celebrate Free Comic Book Day at the Ebenezer's booth - a treat for all comic book lovers.

Music fans, get up and groove to the beats of DJ Lunchboxx. And put your knowledge to the test with our Trivia Gameshow - cool prizes await!

This event is made for everyone - from the young to the young at heart. Best part? Kids under 12 get in for FREE! A perfect family day out.

Don't miss out on this fantastic festivity - save the date and come join us at Vernon Comic Con! 🎊🎉