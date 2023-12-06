Vernon Cornhole League Christmas Event

Date: December 10th, 2023

Venue: Rosters Sports Club

The Vernon Cornhole League warmly welcomes everyone to its special Christmas Event! The festive occasion is set for Sunday, December 10th, at the Rosters Sports Club. For this unique holiday celebration, the drop-in rate is generously reduced to only $10 for the day!

Regular games hosted by the League take place every Sunday afternoon at Rosters. It's a splendid chance to engage with fellow cornhole enthusiasts. Interested in becoming a regular? Attendees have the opportunity to inquire about registration at the sports bar during the event.

For more information, the League can also be reached via their Facebook page, or by sending an email to vernoncornhole@gmail.com. Don't miss out on this outstanding opportunity to celebrate the Christmas season with a lively game of cornhole. See you there!