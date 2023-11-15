Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation - Light a Bulb

Each winter, our community comes together in a cherished tradition—Light a Bulb for healthcare excellence. This year, we're not just illuminating bulbs, but also the path towards enhanced healthcare accessibility with a state-of-the-art X-ray machine.

Participate in this noble cause by making a donation, regardless of its size. Every contribution makes a significant impact in the lives of a friend, a neighbour, or a loved one. Struggling to find the perfect gift for someone special? A donation in their name could be the perfect solution. Your support for superior healthcare in North Okanagan is a gift that benefits us all.

Through the Light a Bulb event, your generosity contributes to bringing urgently needed medical equipment to the Vernon Jubilee Hospital (VJH). Your gift will make a lasting difference to those who need it most.

Imagine the difference an additional X-ray machine could make! It would enable over 20,000 more X-rays to be conducted annually. Your donation will assist in delivering this machine to VJH, significantly increasing capacity and reducing patient wait times in the North Okanagan.

Every donation, regardless of its size, takes us one step closer to achieving this goal. Join us in lighting the path towards enhanced healthcare access. Light a Bulb today!

Donate HERE