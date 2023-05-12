Vernon Range Day

Date: Saturday June 3

Venue: Vernon Fish & Game Club

The Vernon Fish and Game Club invites the public to visit the Club’s Shooting Range, located at 202 Bardolph Lake FSR, in conjunction with the National Range Day on Saturday, June 3, 2023, from 10AM until 3PM, to both view the supervised presentation of a wide variety of shooting

disciplines, and for the opportunity to actually participate in shooting a variety of firearm types. Members of the Vernon Fish and Game Club welcome all ages of the general public - who may or may not have had any previous experience with firearms – to come out to a family-friendly environment that will be very safe, but relaxed at the same time. Fully supervised events showcasing numerous types of shooting styles and disciplines are occurring throughout the day,

and if you have ever wanted to try shooting with guidance and instruction in a safe environment, there will be plenty of opportunities.

This is a FREE event.

Adults and children are welcome (no pets please)

Free Hamburgers and hotdogs

Archery

Balloon Pop and Ice Blast targets in the Family Fun Zone.

22LR on both rifle and handgun ranges

Cowboy Action with revolver, rifle and shotgun

Precision long-range shooting

Steel Challenge on handgun range

Eye and ear protection provided

Supervised parking

Site maps

Information brochures

Club info at vernonfishandgame.ca/about-us/range-information

Event info at vernonrangeday.ca