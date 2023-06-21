Date: July 7th-9th

Venue: Historical O'Keefe Ranch

Vernon Ribfest is back July 7th to the 9th at O'Keefe Ranch. Enjoy professional ribbers from across Canada serving BBQ Pork, Beef & Chicken plus side dishes and local food vendors serving the finest of fare food (vegetarian option). There will be a Beer Garden (family licence) where attendees can take their adult beverage anywhere on the site. Check out Chris Yuill Award Winning Musician stage show on Saturday July 7 from 1pm- 2pm and Sunday July 8 from 12-1pm. Bring the kids for the Vernon Ribfest Kids Zone running daily from 11am - 7pm. There is imited parking on site, shuttle bus use is encouraged! Shuttle Bus from Kal Tire Place to O'Keefe Historic Ranch from 10:30 AM - 9PM (40 minute loop)

100% of gate donations designated to O'Keefe Historic Ranch

Volunteers needed - Parking attendants (8-12), clean up (tables & grounds), Shuttle Bus Driver Class 4 Licence (Saturday July 8th),

Group Table Reservations available www.vernonribfest.com/reservation "reserve a table for your group during your favourite performer"

Sponsorship Opportunity www.vernonribfest.com/sponsorship

Entertainment List - www.vernonribfest.com/entertainment