Date: April 13th and 14th

The Vernon Wellness Fair, a sought-after event since its inception in 2004, showcases more than 75 exhibitors specializing in a myriad of products and services. Enjoy an entertaining day exploring luxury bath and body care options, garnering tips on health and wellness, gathering inspiration for cooking, home design, and gardening, or locating that unique gift for someone special. It's the perfect occasion to connect and bond with your loved ones.

The fair takes place at the Vernon Rec Centre Auditorium, opening its doors from 10AM - 4PM on Saturday, and extending from 10AM - 5PM on Sunday. Best of all, admission is free for everyone.