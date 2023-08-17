Vernon Winter Carnival: Games NIght For Adults

Date: August 24, 2023

Venue: Okanagan College

The Vernon Winter Carnival is hosting its first ever 19+ Fun Night Out at the Okanagan College this summer. This exciting event, scheduled for August 24th from 6pm-10:30pm, will feature a BBQ, yard games, and an outdoor movie at Okanagan College (7000 College Way).

For an admission fee of $15, guests will enjoy a movie and their choice of a burger or hotdog, with the option to purchase additional snacks from a well-stocked concession stand and beverages from a 19+ garden. Doors will open at 6pm, and yard games will start immediately. The feature film, Happy Gilmore, will begin at dusk.

Guests are advised to bring their own blankets or lawn chairs for comfort and to wear closed-toe shoes considering the challenging grassy hill terrain. Outside food or drinks will not be permitted; however, a variety of snacks, popcorn, and more will be available for purchase on site. The Beverage Garden will offer $5 Beers, $5 Coolers/Cider, and $7 Wine options.

This remarkable event, perfect for a date night or outing with friends, boasts a beautiful lake view. Guests are encouraged to bring a sturdy blanket and wear running shoes due to the dry hillside. The carnival is also proud to be part of the College's Orientation Day on Sept 5th, further fostering its ties with the community.