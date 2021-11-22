Victorian Christmas Presented by O'Keefe Ranch

Dates: December 4,5,11,12,18,19

The tradional Victoria Christmas event has returned to O'Keefe Ranch. This year it is set to be the best yet! With a brand new Gingerbread House Conrtest, local artisans and live music, holiday cheer will be in the ari this December at Historic O'Keefe Ranch!

Enjoy roasting chestnuts and a hot beverage before you stroll the broadwalk. The historic buildings will be decorated in the spirit of the season, and the general store will be full of goodies. Bring your pets and take a phot with Father Christmas! This year - O'Keefe Ranch is introducing their first ever Gingerbread House Contest. In order to enter the Gingerbread House Contest, contestants must bring their Gingerbread House to O'Keefe Ranch before December 3rd for their chance to win a prize. Visitors of the Victorian Christmas Event will be able to vote for People's Choice! The North Okanaga Model Railway Association will be hosting Train Gingerbread Creation and Decoration.

The O'Keefe Ranch is excited to once again host one the Okanagan's most cherished Christmas Events. O'keefe Ranch is clsoed for regular season, but it will open its doors for this family friends event on Decemeber 4, 5, 11, 12, 18, 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is by donation. For more information visit www.okeeferanch.ca/